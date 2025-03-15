Latest Big Ten Tournament results, schedule, odds following quarterfinal games
Wisconsin secured a spot in the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals Friday, as Michigan State, Michigan and Maryland will join them.
Only the Badgers earned a win in regards to the seeds, as they were the No. 5 to UCLA’s No. 4 seed. Wisconsin scored an 86-70 victory, advancing to face top-seed Michigan State in the first semifinal on Saturday.
Maryland handled Illinois and Michigan rolled past Purdue in the other two quarterfinals.
Here is the latest Big Ten Conference Tournament bracket, results and games (with all times being CT):
BIG 12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s First Round Results
- Northwestern 72, Minnesota 64
- Iowa 77, Ohio State 70
- USC 97, Rutgers 89 (OT)
Thursday’s Second Round Results
- Oregon 72, Indiana 59
- Wisconsin 70, Northwestern 63
- Illinois 106, Iowa 94
- Purdue 76, USC 71
Friday’s Quarterfinal Results
- Michigan State 4, Oregon 64
- Wisconsin 86, UCLA 70
- Maryland 88, Illinois 65
- Michigan 86, Purdue 68
Saturday’s Semifinal Games
- Michigan State vs. Wisconsin, noon
- Maryland/ vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Championship Game
- Michigan State/Wisconsin winner vs. Maryland/Michigan winner, 2:30 p.m.
Big Ten Basketball Conference Tournament Game Odds (courtesy DraftKings)
Here are the latest lines for Saturday’s Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals:
- Michigan State -2.5 over Wisconsin (over 144.5)
- Maryland -3.5 over Michigan (over 151.5)