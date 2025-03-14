Latest Big Ten Tournament results, schedule, odds following second round games
Wisconsin was one of the four ranked teams to hold serve during the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Thursday.
The Badgers handled business vs. Northwestern, advancing with a 70-63 victory.
Joining them in the quarterfinals will be Oregon, Illinois and Purdue.
Up next for Wisconsin will be UCLA at 1:30 p.m. CT from Indianapolis. That game follows Oregon vs. Michigan State, as the Bruins, Spartans, Maryland and Michigan all received double-byes into the quarterfinals.
The other matchups see the Fighting Illini battle the Terps and the Wolverines take on the Boilermakers.
Here is the latest Big Ten Conference Tournament bracket, results and games (with all times being CT):
BIG 12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s First Round Results
- Northwestern 72, Minnesota 64
- Iowa 77, Ohio State 70
- USC 97, Rutgers 89 (OT)
Thursday’s Second Round Results
- Oregon 72, Indiana 59
- Wisconsin 70, Northwestern 63
- Illinois 106, Iowa 94
- Purdue 76, USC 71
Friday’s Quarterfinal Games
- Michigan State vs. Oregon, 11 a.m.
- UCLA vs. Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m.
- Maryland vs. Illinois, 5:30 p.m.
- Michigan vs. Purdue, 8 p.m
Saturday’s Semifinal Games
- Michigan State/Oregon winner vs. UCLA/Wisconsin winner, noon
- Maryland/Illinois winner vs. Michigan/Purdue winner, 25 minutes after
Sunday’s Championship Game
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 2:30 p.m.
Big Ten Basketball Conference Tournament Odds (courtesy DraftKings)
These odds were entering the tournament before the first round games took place. The teams eliminated have been removed from the following list.
- Michigan State +360
- Maryland +400
- Wisconsin +500
- Purdue +475
- Illinois +650
- UCLA +650
- Michigan +1500
- Oregon +2200