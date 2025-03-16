All Badgers

Latest Big Ten Tournament results, schedule, odds following semifinals

Wisconsin-Michigan square off for Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday

Dana Becker

Wisconsin players celebrate 77-74 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday.
Wisconsin players celebrate 77-74 win over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal Saturday. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Wisconsin knocked off Michigan State and Michigan beat Maryland at the buzzer in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday. 

Now, those two square off for the title on Sunday live at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. The game will serve as the lead-in for the NCAA Tournament selection show.

John Tonje had a monster game vs. the Spartans, scoring a tournament single-game record 32 points. 

Here is the latest Big Ten Conference Tournament bracket, results and games (with all times being CT):

BIG 12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s First Round Results

  • Northwestern 72, Minnesota 64
  • Iowa 77, Ohio State 70
  • USC 97, Rutgers 89 (OT)

Thursday’s Second Round Results

  • Oregon 72, Indiana 59
  • Wisconsin 70, Northwestern 63
  • Illinois 106, Iowa 94
  • Purdue 76, USC 71

Friday’s Quarterfinal Results

  • Michigan State 4, Oregon 64
  • Wisconsin 86, UCLA 70
  • Maryland 88, Illinois 65
  • Michigan 86, Purdue 68

Saturday’s Semifinal Results

  • Wisconsin 77, Michigan State 74
  • Michigan 81, Maryland 80

Sunday’s Championship Game

  • Wisconsin vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

