Latest Big Ten Tournament results, schedule, odds following semifinals
Wisconsin-Michigan square off for Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday
Wisconsin knocked off Michigan State and Michigan beat Maryland at the buzzer in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.
Now, those two square off for the title on Sunday live at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. The game will serve as the lead-in for the NCAA Tournament selection show.
John Tonje had a monster game vs. the Spartans, scoring a tournament single-game record 32 points.
Here is the latest Big Ten Conference Tournament bracket, results and games (with all times being CT):
BIG TEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s First Round Results
- Northwestern 72, Minnesota 64
- Iowa 77, Ohio State 70
- USC 97, Rutgers 89 (OT)
Thursday’s Second Round Results
- Oregon 72, Indiana 59
- Wisconsin 70, Northwestern 63
- Illinois 106, Iowa 94
- Purdue 76, USC 71
Friday’s Quarterfinal Results
- Michigan State 4, Oregon 64
- Wisconsin 86, UCLA 70
- Maryland 88, Illinois 65
- Michigan 86, Purdue 68
Saturday’s Semifinal Results
- Wisconsin 77, Michigan State 74
- Michigan 81, Maryland 80
Sunday’s Championship Game
- Wisconsin vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
