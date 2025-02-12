Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Wisconsin
The Wisconsin men are solidly in the NCAA Tournament field thanks to a strong month-plus here lately.
With some key Big Ten Conference games left, the Badgers could still find themselves even higher with victories.
Here are the latest NCAA Tournament projections for Wisconsin:
CBS Sports has Wisconsin up to the three-line
The folks over at CBS Sports are feeling good about the recent play of the Badgers, slotting them in as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest bracket. That means a first round matchup in Milwaukee with Lipscomb.
Wisconsin would play again in Milwaukee with a win, locking up against either Missouri or Ohio State. Florida is the No. 2 in the region with Alabama holding the top spot. Connecticut, the two-time defending national champs, are also there along with St. John’s and Texas Tech.
FOX Sports sends Badgers out West
In the latest FOX Sports Bracketology, Wisconsin is the No. 4 seed out West with a first round matchup against High Point. The region includes Tennessee at the top with Texas A&M the No. 2 and Iowa State as the three.
The always pivotal 5-12 matchup sees Arizona and Akron, with two-time defending national champion Connecticut also in the region.
ESPN also ships Wisconsin to West as No. 4
Just like FOX Sports, ESPN has the Badgers as the No. 4 in the West bracket, taking on Akron to open play. Ole Miss or McNesse would be next, as a potential matchup with Tennessee sits down the road.
Texas A&M, Arizona, Clemson and UCLA are the key names on the bottom side of the bracket.