Latest odds to win NCAA Tournament, reach Final Four for Wisconsin, Big Ten
The Big Ten Tournament title will be handed out on Sunday, along with all the brackets for the NCAA Tournament.
All 68 teams will enter Monday with hopes of winning it all, but only a slim few have the odds to get the job done.
Wisconsin has one of the 10-best odds to do both, as the Badgers take on Michigan for the conference title.
Here are the latest odds from DraftKings for teams to win the national championship and advance to the Final Four:
NCAA Men’s Tournament winner odds (DraftKings)
- Duke +310
- Auburn +400
- Florida +500
- Houston +650
- Tennessee +1400
- Alabama +1700
- Michigan State +2200
- St. John’s +2200
- Iowa State +3500
- Texas Tech +3500
- Wisconsin +4000
- Maryland +4000
Other Big Ten Teams
- Michigan +7000
- Illinois +8000
- Purdue +8000
- UCLA +12000
- Oregon +12000
- Indiana +50000
- Ohio State +100000
Team to Reach the Men’s Final Four
- Duke -140
- Auburn -125
- Florida -120
- Houston +140
- Tennessee +225
- Alabama +330
- St. John’s +400
- Michigan State +500
- Iowa State +550
- Texas Tech +600
- Maryland +800
- Wisconsin +850
Other Big Ten Teams
- Illinois +1500
- Michigan +1600
- Purdue +2000
- Oregon +2500
- UCLA +2500
- Indiana +15000
- Ohio State +18000
