Latest odds to win NCAA Tournament, reach Final Four for Wisconsin, Big Ten

Wisconsin, Big Ten teams latest odds to win NCAA Tournament, reach Final Four

Dana Becker

Greg Gard has Wisconsin primed for a deep NCAA Tournament run this year.
Greg Gard has Wisconsin primed for a deep NCAA Tournament run this year. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Big Ten Tournament title will be handed out on Sunday, along with all the brackets for the NCAA Tournament. 

All 68 teams will enter Monday with hopes of winning it all, but only a slim few have the odds to get the job done. 

Wisconsin has one of the 10-best odds to do both, as the Badgers take on Michigan for the conference title. 

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings for teams to win the national championship and advance to the Final Four:

NCAA Men’s Tournament winner odds (DraftKings)

  • Duke +310
  • Auburn +400
  • Florida +500
  • Houston +650
  • Tennessee +1400
  • Alabama +1700
  • Michigan State +2200
  • St. John’s +2200
  • Iowa State +3500
  • Texas Tech +3500
  • Wisconsin +4000
  • Maryland +4000

Other Big Ten Teams

  • Michigan +7000
  • Illinois +8000
  • Purdue +8000
  • UCLA +12000
  • Oregon +12000
  • Indiana +50000
  • Ohio State +100000

Team to Reach the Men’s Final Four

  • Duke -140
  • Auburn -125
  • Florida -120
  • Houston +140
  • Tennessee +225
  • Alabama +330
  • St. John’s +400
  • Michigan State +500
  • Iowa State +550
  • Texas Tech +600
  • Maryland +800
  • Wisconsin +850

Other Big Ten Teams

  • Illinois +1500
  • Michigan +1600
  • Purdue +2000
  • Oregon +2500
  • UCLA +2500
  • Indiana +15000
  • Ohio State +18000

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

