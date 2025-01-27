Long-distance shooting helps Wisconsin get back on track
The 18th-ranked Wisconsin men didn’t waste any time getting back into the win column, blasting Nebraska on Sunday.
Coming off a long road trip to California that ended with an 85-83 loss to UCLA, the Badgers (16-4, 6-3) made sure to excite the home crowd.
John Tonje sank five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead the way. As a team, Wisconsin was 17-for-37 from long-range, with John Blackwell and Kamari McGee joining him in double figures.
Blackwell had four triples and scored 14 while McGee added 11 with three 3-pointers. Max Klesmit, Steven Crowl and Nolan Winter all had seven rebounds each and combined for 15 points.
For Nebraska, Brice Willimas had 11 points but the Huskers struggled from the field. They shot just 33 percent from deep and 34 percent overall.
The Badgers are now 7-1 in their last eight but play two straight on the road. This is part of a stretch where they play just twice at home over an eight-game run.
Wisconsin returns to action Wednesday at Maryland.