[Watch] Breaking down the Bowman departure, Neath's surgery, and more portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers
Analyzing what the most recent news means for the Wisconsin Basketball program in a short seven-minute video.
On Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball program announced the departure of freshman guard Lorne Bowman.
As a result of the move, the Badgers now have four available scholarships as Greg Gard continues to seek additional players to help round out next year's roster.
Here is a seven-minute video that discusses:
- The loss of Bowman and its impact.
- Jahcobi Neath's surgery from Friday.
- New transfer portal names to know.
- A 2022 prospect that could take an official visit in the coming weeks.
