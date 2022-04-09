Skip to main content

[Watch] Breaking down the Bowman departure, Neath's surgery, and more portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers

Analyzing what the most recent news means for the Wisconsin Basketball program in a short seven-minute video.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball program announced the departure of freshman guard Lorne Bowman

As a result of the move, the Badgers now have four available scholarships as Greg Gard continues to seek additional players to help round out next year's roster.

Here is a seven-minute video that discusses:

  • The loss of Bowman and its impact.
  • Jahcobi Neath's surgery from Friday.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • New transfer portal names to know.
  • A 2022 prospect that could take an official visit in the coming weeks.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman (credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

[Watch] Breaking down the Bowman departure, Neath's surgery, and more portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers

By Matt Belz2 minutes ago
Lorne Bowman with the Wisconsin Badgers (Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball announces the departure of freshman guard Lorne Bowman

By Matt Belz14 hours ago
Caesar Williams celebrates at Camp Randall.
Recruiting

Wisconsin officially announces the signing of seven walk-ons for the 2022 class.

By Matt Belz21 hours ago
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh (credit: Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Wisconsin Athletics

Wisconsin athletics: new NIL initiatives emerge for UW athletes this spring

By Matt BelzApr 8, 2022
Bucky Badger running in (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: three new wide receiver offers went out on Thursday

By Matt BelzApr 8, 2022
Frank Kaminsky (credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Former Wisconsin great Frank Kaminsky waived by the Phoenix Suns

By Matt BelzApr 7, 2022
The Wisconsin Badgers cornerbacks come together before a drill.
Football

Photos and videos from spring practice No. 8 for the Wisconsin Badgers

By Matt BelzApr 7, 2022
Spring Practice for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Football

Wisconsin spring football: practice No. 8 recap

By Matt BelzApr 7, 2022