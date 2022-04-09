[Watch] Breaking down the Bowman departure, Neath's surgery, and more portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers

On Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball program announced the departure of freshman guard Lorne Bowman.

As a result of the move, the Badgers now have four available scholarships as Greg Gard continues to seek additional players to help round out next year's roster.

Here is a seven-minute video that discusses:

The loss of Bowman and its impact.

Jahcobi Neath's surgery from Friday.

New transfer portal names to know.

A 2022 prospect that could take an official visit in the coming weeks.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.