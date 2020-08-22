SI.com
AllBadgers
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBadgers in the NFLWisconsin Athletics
Search

2021 Shooting Guard Lucas Taylor Announces Offer from Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

On Friday evening, 2021 standout Lucas Taylor announced an offer from Wisconsin.

247Sports composite ratings designate Taylor as a four-star prospect, the No. 103 player overall and No. 26 shooting guard in the 2021 class.

According to 247Sports, the Wake Forest (NC) Heritage recruit holds 28 offers (though it does not list Wisconsin's as of early Saturday morning). Arizona State, Marquette, Wake Forest, Ohio State, Vanderbilt and Xavier are among those who have reportedly presented opportunities to play at the Division I level.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is 15th in the nation -- sixth in the Big Ten -- for that particular recruiting cycle as of Aug. 22.

The men's basketball program has not received a commitment for the 2021 class since Sept. 29, 2019, when both Hepburn and Mors announced their decisions to play for the Badgers. It recently missed out on landing Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet forward James Graham III, who declared earlier this week that he would stay within the Big Ten to play for Maryland.

2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

More Wisconsin Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Badgers Claim PFF Preseason All-America Honors

No first-team honors, but a trio of Wisconsin players do receive some accolades.

Jake Kocorowski

by

antibuddiesboards

Top Five Performances by Russell Wilson During 2011 Season

With no football for now, let's dive into the past by looking at one of the most impressive seasons ever for a Wisconsin quarterback.

Jake Kocorowski

Takeaways from Big Ten's 'Open Letter'

"The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited," according to the statement.

Jake Kocorowski

by

smithmachine20

OL Cole Van Lanen on Senior Bowl Top 250 List

The only Badger to be on it.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Badgers in the NFL Roundup: Cephus Shines

Checking on some former Wisconsin standouts as NFL training camps kick up!

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin LB Vince Biegel Confirms Torn Achilles Injury

The Badger 'backer suffered a significant injury during training camp earlier this week.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 In-State Forward James Graham III Commits to Maryland

Another 2021 commit goes elsewhere.

Jake Kocorowski

Van Lanen Selected to USA TODAY Preseason All-America Team

The Badgers leader on the offensive line receives another honor.

Jake Kocorowski

More Preseason Honors for 2021 Wisconsin Commits

More love for future Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Skyler Bell Feeling 'Great' After Wisconsin Commitment

Catching up with the 2021 wide receiver about his decision and more.

Jake Kocorowski