On Friday evening, 2021 standout Lucas Taylor announced an offer from Wisconsin.

247Sports composite ratings designate Taylor as a four-star prospect, the No. 103 player overall and No. 26 shooting guard in the 2021 class.

According to 247Sports, the Wake Forest (NC) Heritage recruit holds 28 offers (though it does not list Wisconsin's as of early Saturday morning). Arizona State, Marquette, Wake Forest, Ohio State, Vanderbilt and Xavier are among those who have reportedly presented opportunities to play at the Division I level.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is 15th in the nation -- sixth in the Big Ten -- for that particular recruiting cycle as of Aug. 22.

The men's basketball program has not received a commitment for the 2021 class since Sept. 29, 2019, when both Hepburn and Mors announced their decisions to play for the Badgers. It recently missed out on landing Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet forward James Graham III, who declared earlier this week that he would stay within the Big Ten to play for Maryland.

