Wisconsin Offers 2021 Forward Markus Ilver

Jake Kocorowski

Amidst all the news from the Big Ten Conference regarding its fall sports schedule, Wisconsin dished out two offers to 2021 prospects. 

One of those was projected forward Markus Ilver, who announced the news via social media on Thursday. 

247Sports and Rivals rate Ilver, a Woodstock (VA) Massanutten Military Academy product, as a three-star prospect. 247Sports composite rankings designates him as the No. 213 player and No. 38 power forward in the country for the 2021 class.

Rivals reports 14 offers overall. Since late May, he has announced opportunities to play at the next level from VCU, James Madison, Utah, Nebraska and Xavier.

Also on Thursday, Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet forward James Graham III announced an offer from Wisconsin. 247Sports composite and Rivals rates the in-state product as a three-star recruit, while 247Sports's standalone rankings designate him as a four-star prospect and the No. 56 player in the country.

Last week, the Badgers also offered five-star guard Hunter Sallis.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is sixth in the nation for that recruiting cycle with all three rated as three-star prospects.

