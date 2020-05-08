Wisconsin 2021 Commit Breakdown: Matthew Mors (Part 2)

In April, AllBadgers.com looked at six 2020 signees and what they could bring to Wisconsin's men's basketball program. Now, we break down the next recruiting cycle of the three 2021 commits through the eyes of their respective head coaches.

Starting to play varsity basketball in seventh grade, forward Matthew Mors has developed and emerged to become a four-star recruit, the No. 118 player and No. 23 power forward in the 2021 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Last season as a junior, Matthew averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He shot 51.4% overall from the field and 78.9% from the free throw line on way to claiming Gatorade state player of the year honors for the second year in a row.

On Thursday, AllBadgers published part 1 of our conversation with Yankton, S.D., head coach Chris Haynes about Mors -- discussing his development to this point, along with the relationship that has been built with the Badgers coaching staff.

Part 2 focuses on Mors' strengths, areas of growth ahead, and a particular play that stood out to Haynes recently in a high-profile matchup in Sioux Falls.

Questions and answers have been edited lightly for clarity.

Wisconsin 2021 Commit Breakdowns

What are the strengths that Mors has currently heading into the senior year?

"Obviously he has physical tools, right? He's 6'8, very strong. Not only is he the strongest but most athletic in track. Last year, he got second in the state in the high jump. He high-jumped 6'5 as a sophomore. He ran a 52-second quarter at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds or whatever he is, so he has physical tools that a lot of kids just don't have so that's first and foremost.

"But then after that, he has his competitiveness. He has the intangibles. To me, as Matthew heads into his senior year, those intangibles are what we're really going to need from him. That competitiveness that spreads throughout the team, that leadership from him, and we really saw that this year as an upperclassman. Because Matthew's younger years from his seventh grade to ninth grade, especially and even last year, he had some seniors that were really good leaders that he relied on. This year, it was up to him as junior it up and then an upperclassmen to be the leader, and we really saw some of those attributes, those leadership attributes really starting to grow and come out in him so obviously we're going to need that from him again next year as a senior.

"Matthew's is an extremely smart player, his basketball IQ is extremely high, which I think is really going to benefit him at the next level as well as his work ethic and competitiveness. So some of those intangibles that we can see here on a daily basis, I think are the things that he's really going to have to rely on. We're going to need those again from him next year, no doubt as a senior, but then even going forward with his time at Wisconsin."

Areas of improvement, in terms of moving forward in his senior year, but even when Mors gets to Wisconsin, where do you think that he'll be able to grow further?

"I think Matthew, because he's worked so hard getting his body ready and things like that, I think he's in a position where he's at a level that he plans on his skills and stuff is very sharpened already, but he needs to continue to sharpen those things up. He needs to continue to get stronger. I think a lot of it is going to be where Wisconsin, what they ask him to do.

"He needs to continue to work on his foot speed and quickness and things of that nature. As always, continuing to fine tune your skills. Then I think the biggest thing will just be experience getting, playing in a team with a Big Ten practice, going up against those guys every single day at Wisconsin. Then obviously playing a Big Ten schedule in conference and out of conference and just the experience of going through that I think will be huge for Matthew."

Is there a play or set of plays that stand out to you from this past season about Mors?

"I think we went to Sioux Falls Roosevelt. At the time it might have been (No.) 1 versus (No.) 2 or something like that and just a electric atmosphere up there. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, two of the best teams in the state going at it, and it was back and forth (game). The gym was packed with Roosevelt fans, and we had a good following up there, too. Sioux Falls is only just over an hour drive for us so we get a good student section, too, but just an electric atmosphere. Great high school basketball environment.

Matthew, who is a career 75-80% free throw shooter, was having a bad night from the line. He had missed a couple free throws and had missed a one-and-one. With like, I don't know, 30 seconds to go or so, he's at the line and misses a couple free throws, and we're down one. Then, we're able to get a stop, and Matthew got a defensive rebound, goes the length of the floor and gets fouled with two seconds to go.

"So now we're down one, and he's at the line with two seconds to go, and again, not having a great night from the line. I think he was like 3-of-8 going into these two free throws, which for him is just not not very good. He's usually making six, seven out of eight, and it's a one-and-one, so if he misses the first one, chances are we're gonna lose the game. Roosevelt's using their timeouts to try to ice him, the entire gym that's going crazy the place is shaking, and Matthew stepped up and knocked them both in, and we ended up getting a one-point win.

"I just think that those two free throws there say a lot about Matthew and his competitiveness and things, too. When you're not having a good night at the free throw line, to be able to have the mental toughness to step up there and and go right back to the line after you just missed too -- to go right back there and to step up and knock those free throws in that environment, in that situation -- I think, like I said just really tells a lot about Matthew as a player."