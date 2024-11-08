Max Klesmit's 26 points power Badgers' win over Montana State
Max Klesmit scored a game-high 26 points and the Badgers men's basketball team was mostly in control from start to finish in its 79-67 victory over Montana State Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
The Bobcats (0-1) were able to hang tough throughout the first half, but Nolan Winter's dunk with just 1 second before halftime gave the Badgers (2-0) a six-point lead at the halftime break. Winter scored the first Badgers points of the second half, too, and Klesmit hit back-to-back 3-pointers that pushed the Wisconsin lead to 47-36.
Winter finished with six points, eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Klesmit hit 6 of his 11 3s on his way to 26 points and shot 7 for 15 overall. He added a pair of steals and an assist. John Blackwell and John Tonje each had 13.
Kamari McGree provided a spark off the bench with 11 points, three boards and three assists.
Brian Goracke led the Bobcats with 14 points off the bench.
Camren Hunter was off the Big Ten availability report and was considered available for the game but did not play. Freshman guard Daniel Freitag also did not see any action Thursday night.
The Badgers return to action Sunday when they host Appalachian State for an 11 a.m. tipoff in Madison.