NBA Mock Draft: ESPN has Wisconsin’s John Tonje staying in-state
Talk about a perfect situation for John Tonje to walk into. In the latest NBA Mock Draft from ESPN, the site has Tonje going to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.
Tonje, who recently completed his college career with a bang at Wisconsin, lands at pick No. 47 to the Bucks, keeping him in-state to start his professional career.
Milwaukee would make a lot of sense for Tonje, as they are an uptempo offense who takes advantage of shooters on the court behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lilliard and Kyle Kuzma.
Pairing Tonje with a second unit that includes AJ Green, Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr. makes a lot of sense, as Tonje can also handle the basketball.
A native of Omaha, Tonje started his career at Colorado State, spending four seasons with the Rams before heading to Missouri. He was injured after eight games, transferring to Wisconsin where he had his best season to date.
The 6-foot-5 Tonje earned All-American honors, averaging just under 20 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He shot 47 percent from the field and buried 61 three-pointers.
The NBA Draft takes place Wednesday, June 25-Thursday, June 26 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.