Wisconsin Programs to Play in Big Ten, NCAA Tournaments with Limited Attendance

On Wednesday, UW-Madison, the NCAA and Big Ten announced steps to limit the amount of attendees to upcoming tournaments in response to the growing concerns regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Those decisions will affect Wisconsin's women's hockey and men's basketball programs in the immediate future as to whom will be watching -- or not watching -- in the arenas they play.

In a statement released on late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference declared the following in regards to fan attendance during its men's basketball tournament -- as well as other noted events as seen below -- starting on Thursday:

The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020, attendance at all Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams. Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis. It is important that any person attending a Big Ten sporting event consult the following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html.

About two hours earlier, NCAA president Mark Emmert made the move to continue the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments, but "with only essential staff and limited family attendance," as seen in the following release:

The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.

Earlier in the day, UW-Madison and chancellor Rebecca Blank announced that the university will not have in-person classes from March 23 -- when students are supposed to start courses again after the institution's spring break -- through April 10.

"Alternate delivery of classes will begin on March 23 and continue at least through Friday, April 10," the statement from UW said. "A decision on when and whether in-person instruction will resume will be shared in early April."

Which brings us back to how it affects UW athletic programs. The university announced on Wednesday that the March 14 NCAA tournament quarterfinal matchup for women's hockey between Wisconsin and Clarkson will go on as currently scheduled at LaBahn Arena.

However, the weekend contest will see a limited assembly of onlookers due to worries about COVID-19, as "student-athletes and coaches from each team will be provided four tickets for their personal use. The only other people in the arena will be those essential to the operation of the game."

“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff members and attendees of our athletic events remains our highest priority,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said in the press release. “After consulting with campus and local health officials, the decision was made to play Saturday’s game, but with a substantially reduced crowd size.”

For men's basketball, the Big Ten regular season champions will also not play in front of packed arenas for the foreseeable future in the two upcoming tournaments.