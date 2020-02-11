AllBadgers
Wisconsin Badgers Bracketology Watch

Jake Kocorowski

As the days and weeks pass as we get closer to March Madness, the various bracketologists and analysts continue to update their projections and predictions.

How Wisconsin finishes will definitely go a long way towards an actual berth to the NCAA Tournament, and where and whom they will play. As of right now, KenPom ranks UW (14-10 overall, 7-6 Big Ten) at No. 32, while the Badgers sit at No. 33 in NCAA's NET rankings (all as of Feb. 10). There are still seven more games to play in the regular season -- four of which are at home where Greg Gard's team thrives.

As noted by UW in its post-Ohio State game notes, UW holds seven Quadrant 1 wins on the season, fourth-most in the nation as of Sunday behind Kansas (10), Baylor and Seton Hall (the latter two each holding eight).

For that matter, the program has participated in 14 Quad 1 contests as of Sunday, which is the most in the country.

Now in early February, here is where some of the national websites have predicted Wisconsin to go:

