Wisconsin Badgers Bracketology Watch: Mar. 3

The Wisconsin Badgers currently boast a six-game winning streak, a No. 24 KenPom ranking, and a No. 30 NCAA NET ranking as the final week of the Big Ten regular season commences.

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) is currently tied for second place in the conference standings with Michigan State and Illinois. Those trio of programs sit just one game back of No. 9 Maryland (23-6, 13-5), and all four teams have two games to play.

With the conference and NCAA tournaments forthcoming, here is where some of the national websites have projected Wisconsin to go in their recent, respective bracketology articles (note, the Badgers have moved up considerably):

With Lunardi's bracketology, it should be worth noting as well that he tweeted an update later in the day on Monday, March 2 that placed Wisconsin as the No. 16 team overall. Do the math, and that would make the Badgers a No. 4 seed.

