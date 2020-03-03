AllBadgers
Wisconsin Badgers Bracketology Watch: Mar. 3

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers currently boast a six-game winning streak, a No. 24 KenPom ranking, and a No. 30 NCAA NET ranking as the final week of the Big Ten regular season commences.

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) is currently tied for second place in the conference standings with Michigan State and Illinois. Those trio of programs sit just one game back of No. 9 Maryland (23-6, 13-5), and all four teams have two games to play.

With the conference and NCAA tournaments forthcoming, here is where some of the national websites have projected Wisconsin to go in their recent, respective bracketology articles (note, the Badgers have moved up considerably):

With Lunardi's bracketology, it should be worth noting as well that he tweeted an update later in the day on Monday, March 2 that placed Wisconsin as the No. 16 team overall. Do the math, and that would make the Badgers a No. 4 seed.

GAME THREAD: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Follow along and give us your thoughts on the game!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Previews: Running Backs/Fullbacks

A look at the backs for these upcoming spring sessions.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Previews: Quarterbacks

A new series looks position-by-position on what to look forward to for spring football

Jake Kocorowski

Future Badger Breakdown: 2021 OLB Ayo Adebogun

A look at the in-state standout, his decision, and more

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Jumps into AP Top 25 Poll

First time all season for the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin, the Big Ten Standings, and a Conference Title

A look at the contenders heading into the final week of the regular season.

Jake Kocorowski

Four Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Minnesota

A quartet of takeaways from the Badgers' sixth straight victory.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Ryguy3

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Game Notes

Fun facts about Sunday's win to share around the office!

Jake Kocorowski

Instant Reaction: Wisconsin Escapes with Win vs. Minnesota

Key stats, players of the game and leaders of both programs

Jake Kocorowski

Zack Baun 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Results

Full results from the outside 'backer's time in Indy.

Jake Kocorowski