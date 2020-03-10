AllBadgers
Wisconsin Badgers Bracketology Watch: March 9

Jake Kocorowski

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers will wait until Friday to kickoff their Big Ten tournament play, but March Madness really kicks off next week. 

After claiming a share of the conference championship and winning eight consecutive games, where will UW head to, and who will it play?

Here is where some of the national websites have projected Wisconsin (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) to go in their recent, respective bracketology articles:

Nate Reuvers, D'Mitrik Trice Claim All-Big Ten Honors

The juniors lock down some accolades.

Jake Kocorowski

Ct33

Wisconsin and the Big Ten Conference Tournament Seeds

A quick dive into team seedings heading into later this week.

Jake Kocorowski

Ct33

Paul Chryst on Wisconsin Spring Football, QB, WRs

First of two articles from the head coach's Monday comments.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Moves Up in AP Top 25

Tournament time comes this week!

Jake Kocorowski

Ct33

Wisconsin Badgers Release 2020 Spring Camp Roster

An early look at the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's Greg Gard Named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Much deserved honors for the leader of the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Ct33

Reactions to Wisconsin's Clinching a Big Ten Regular Season Championship

Lots of proud Badgers after a title-clinching victory.

Jake Kocorowski

abc2aych

Wisconsin Now the No. 1 Seed in Big Ten Tournament

The Badgers stand atop the conference in both the regular season and upcoming tournament.

Jake Kocorowski

Ct33

No. 24 Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Game Thread

Follow along and feel free to comment on the game in our thread below!

Jake Kocorowski

BuckyFan11

Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Preview: Defensive Line

This unit should be one of the strengths of the defense next season.

Jake Kocorowski