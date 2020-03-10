Wisconsin Badgers Bracketology Watch: March 9
Jake Kocorowski
The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers will wait until Friday to kickoff their Big Ten tournament play, but March Madness really kicks off next week.
After claiming a share of the conference championship and winning eight consecutive games, where will UW head to, and who will it play?
Here is where some of the national websites have projected Wisconsin (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) to go in their recent, respective bracketology articles:
- Sports Illustrated's Ky McKeon and Jim Root (as of March 9) -- No. 5 seed, West Region vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin (McKeon); No. 4 seed, South Region vs. No. 13 seed Liberty (Root)
- USA TODAY's Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson (as of March 9) -- No. 4 seed, South Region vs. No. 13 seed New Mexico State in Sacramento
- ESPN's Joe Lunardi (as of March 8) -- No. 4 seed, South Region vs. No. 13 New Mexico State in Spokane, Wash.
- CBS' Jerry Palm (as of March 9) -- No. 5 seed, Midwest Region vs. No. 12 East Tennessee State in St. Louis, Mo.
- NBC Sports' Dave Ommen (as of March 9) -- No. 4 seed, South Region vs. No. 13 North Texas in Sacramento, Calif.
- Bart Torvik's T-Ranketology (as of March 9) -- No. 5 seed
- NCAA.com's Andy Katz (as of March 9) -- No. 4 seed, South Region vs. No. 13 North Texas in Sacramento, Calif.
- SportingNews.com's Ryan Fagan (as of March 9) -- No. 4 seed
