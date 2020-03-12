NCAA Cancels Winter and Spring Championships; Big Ten Shuts Down Competitions Through Academic Year

It’s official.

The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon that both the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are canceled due to the escalated concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Not only that, but the cancellations also extend into “all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.”

That would also include the women's hockey tournament, of which Wisconsin was set to host Clarkson on Saturday at LaBahn Arena in an NCAA quarterfinal matchup.

Along with the men's basketball program, Wisconsin's wrestling team, among other programs, are also affected.

Here is the official statement from the NCAA:

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.

Just after the NCAA announcement, the Big Ten also declared that "it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions."

Read the full release, which also notes the "moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future:"

The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Wisconsin later released a statement from athletic director Barry Alvarez:

“It goes without saying that our department is taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and fans is our highest priority. We fully support the Big Ten Conference’s move to cancel conference-related sports events and activities for the remainder of the school year.”

As the Big Ten men’s tournament was also canceled for its remaining games earlier on Thursday, Wisconsin (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) finishes as conference regular season champions alongside No. 9 Michigan State and No. 12 Maryland. The Badgers concluded a key stretch run on an eight-game winning streak to clinch that share of the title.

After the news broke, Wisconsin redshirt senior guard Brevin Pritzl took to Twitter: