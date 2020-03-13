Wisconsin Reactions to Canceled NCAA Tournaments, Big Ten Competitions
Jake Kocorowski
Wisconsin's athletic programs have come to a halt for the 2019-20 academic year, thanks to the cancellations from the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference over concerns from the COVID-19 virus.
This obviously impacted many Badgers athletics teams, especially those getting ready for NCAA championship tournaments. AllBadgers.com compiled a list of social media reactions from those a part or close to the program:
Wisconsin Men's Basketball
Brevin Pritzl
The redshirt senior guard took to Twitter to reflect and thank those along the way in his five years at UW. He finished the 2019-20 season averaging eight points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He made 37.5% of his three-pointers and converted 85% of his free throws.
A couple of his teammates quote-tweeted his initial social media post:
Later on Thursday evening, Pritzl asked the following:
Brad Davison
Aleem Ford
Courtland Cuevas
Wisconsin Women's Hockey
Men's Hockey Play-by-Play Announcer Brian Posick
Wisconsin Wrestling
Wisconsin Volleyball
AllBadgers.com will update this article as more reactions are found or posted.