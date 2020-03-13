AllBadgers
Wisconsin Reactions to Canceled NCAA Tournaments, Big Ten Competitions

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's athletic programs have come to a halt for the 2019-20 academic year, thanks to the cancellations from the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference over concerns from the COVID-19 virus.

This obviously impacted many Badgers athletics teams, especially those getting ready for NCAA championship tournaments. AllBadgers.com compiled a list of social media reactions from those a part or close to the program:

Wisconsin Men's Basketball

Brevin Pritzl

The redshirt senior guard took to Twitter to reflect and thank those along the way in his five years at UW. He finished the 2019-20 season averaging eight points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He made 37.5% of his three-pointers and converted 85% of his free throws.

A couple of his teammates quote-tweeted his initial social media post:

Later on Thursday evening, Pritzl asked the following:

Brad Davison

Aleem Ford

View this post on Instagram

Proud of us ❤️

A post shared by Aleem Ford (@aleemty2) on

Courtland Cuevas

Wisconsin Women's Hockey 

Men's Hockey Play-by-Play Announcer Brian Posick

Wisconsin Wrestling

Wisconsin Volleyball

AllBadgers.com will update this article as more reactions are found or posted.

