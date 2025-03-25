All Badgers

NCAA Tournament: Four Big Ten schools remain alive in March Madness

Four Big Ten programs will compete Thursday, Friday in Sweet 16

Dana Becker

Wisconsin was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament over the weekend, but Big Ten rival Michigan State advanced to the Sweet 16.
Following 10 consecutive wins to begin the NCAA Tournament, the Big Ten Conference hit a bit of a snag during the latter stages of the second round over the weekend.

Wisconsin was one of those who were eliminated from March Madness while four others secured spots in the Sweet 16.

Maryland will be the only one of the four in action, as the Terps, who knocked off Colorado State on a buzzer-beater by Derik Queen, take on top-seed Florida. The Gators, who bested two-time defending national champion Connecticut, are favored by 6.5 points.

Friday will see Michigan State, Michigan and Purdue hit the court. The Spartans open the day against Ole Miss as a 2.5-point favorite, while the Wolverines battle No. 1 Auburn and enter as 7.5-point underdogs.

In the final game of the night, the Boilermakers take on top-seed Houston, who is also a 7.5-point favorite to advance. 

Thursday and Friday will be the Sweet 16, with the Elite Eight taking place Saturday and Sunday. The Final Four is scheduled for next Saturday, April 5 and the national championship takes place April 7. 

NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27

  • BYU vs. Alabama, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
  • Maryland vs. Florida, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
  • Arizona vs. Duke, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
  • Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

Friday, March 28

  • Ole Miss vs. Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
  • Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
  • Michigan vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
  • Purdue vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

(All game times are CST)

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

