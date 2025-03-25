NCAA Tournament: Four Big Ten schools remain alive in March Madness
Following 10 consecutive wins to begin the NCAA Tournament, the Big Ten Conference hit a bit of a snag during the latter stages of the second round over the weekend.
Wisconsin was one of those who were eliminated from March Madness while four others secured spots in the Sweet 16.
Maryland will be the only one of the four in action, as the Terps, who knocked off Colorado State on a buzzer-beater by Derik Queen, take on top-seed Florida. The Gators, who bested two-time defending national champion Connecticut, are favored by 6.5 points.
Friday will see Michigan State, Michigan and Purdue hit the court. The Spartans open the day against Ole Miss as a 2.5-point favorite, while the Wolverines battle No. 1 Auburn and enter as 7.5-point underdogs.
In the final game of the night, the Boilermakers take on top-seed Houston, who is also a 7.5-point favorite to advance.
Thursday and Friday will be the Sweet 16, with the Elite Eight taking place Saturday and Sunday. The Final Four is scheduled for next Saturday, April 5 and the national championship takes place April 7.
NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 27
- BYU vs. Alabama, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
- Maryland vs. Florida, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- Arizona vs. Duke, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
- Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
Friday, March 28
- Ole Miss vs. Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
- Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- Michigan vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
- Purdue vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
(All game times are CST)