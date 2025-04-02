NCAA Tournament: How to watch Final Four, start times, TV, streaming, odds
Following weeks of action throughout March, we have arrived at the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament and the culmination of the madness on the hardwood.
Up first on Saturday will be an all-SEC battle between Florida and Auburn beginning at 5:09 p.m. CST from San Antonio. Following that, Houston and Duke meet at approximately 7:49 p.m.
This marks just the second time the tournament has featured all four No. 1 seeds in the last four. The teams enter the weekend with a combined record of 135-16, as all four have at least 32 wins and none more than five losses.
Duke has the most titles of the four with five, but the last one came in 2015. Florida went back-to-back in 2006-07 while Auburn and Houston are both seeking the first title in program history.
The Cougars, of course, lost the 1983 title to NC State and Jim Valvano in one of the biggest upsets in NCAA history. They do have two runner-up finishes, reaching the finals the following year when they lost to Georgetown.
Auburn is looking for its first championship game appearance while Florida also reached the finals in 2000 where they lost to Michigan State.
The championship game will take place on Monday.
Here is how to watch the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday, April 5:
NCAA Tournament Final Four TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Florida (-2.5) vs. Auburn, 5:09 p.m. CST
Who: Houston (+5.5) vs. Duke, 7:49 p.m. CST
When: Saturday, April 5
Where: Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas
Live Stream: March Madness Live app
TV Channel: CBS