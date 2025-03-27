All Badgers

NCAA Tournament: How to watch Sweet 16, TV, stream, latest odds

March Madness has hit the Sweet 16 starting Thursday evening

Michigan State and Jeremy Fears Jr. will be in action Friday during the NCAA Tournament.
Just 16 teams remaining standing in the NCAA Tournament, as that number will get cut in half by Friday night. The next round of action tips off Thursday with four March Madness games, including one involving a Big Ten team.

Wisconsin was eliminated last weekend, but Maryland, Michigan State, Michigan and Purdue remaining from the league. The Terps take on Florida while the Spartans play Ole Miss, the Wolverines face Auburn and the Boilermakers get Houston. 

Here is how to watch the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with start times, television channels and latest odds courtesy ESPNBet.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

Sweet 16

Thursday’s Games 

(Tip times are CST)

  • BYU +4.5 vs. Alabama, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
  • Maryland +6.5 vs. Florida, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
  • Arizona +9.5 vs. Duke, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
  • Arkansas +5.5 vs. Texas Tech, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

Friday’s Games

  • Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
  • Kentucky +4.5 vs. Tennessee, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
  • Michigan +9.5 vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
  • Purdue +8.5 vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
