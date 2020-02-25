Wisconsin Badgers Bracketology Watch: Feb. 25
Jake Kocorowski
The Wisconsin Badgers currently boast a four-game winning streak, a No. 27 KenPom ranking, and a No. 30 NCAA NET ranking as it begins the final two weeks of the Big Ten regular season.
With the conference and NCAA tournaments forthcoming, it appears Greg Gard's team is hitting a strong stride with four games to play (two home, two away from the Kohl Center).
That being said, here is where some of the national websites have projected Wisconsin to go in their respective bracketology articles:
- Sports Illustrated's Ky McKeon and Jim Root (as of Feb. 24) -- No. 7 seed, South Region vs. No. 10 USC (McKeon); No. 7 seed, West Region vs. No. 10 seed Xavier (Root)
- USA TODAY's Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson (as of Feb. 24) -- No. 9 seed, Midwest Region vs. No. 8 seed Arizona State in Omaha, Neb.
- ESPN's Joe Lunardi (as of Feb. 24) -- No. 8 seed, South Region vs. No. 9 Arizona State in Omaha, Neb.
- CBS' Jerry Palm (as of Feb. 24) -- No. 7 seed, West Region vs. No. 10 Florida in Tampa, Fla.
- NBC Sports' Dave Ommen (as of Feb. 24) -- No. 7 seed, Midwest Region vs. No. 10 Rhode Island in Greensboro, N.C.
- T-Ranketology (as of Feb. 24) -- No. 7 seed
- NCAA.com's Andy Katz (as of Feb. 21) -- No. 7 seed, Midwest Region vs. No. 10 Northern Iowa in Cleveland
- FOX Sports (via Mike DeCourcy on Feb. 24) -- No. 7 seed, Midwest Region vs. No. 10 Utah State
- SportingNews.com's Ryan Fagan (as of Feb. 24) -- No. 8 seed
