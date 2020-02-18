Wisconsin Badgers Bracketology Update: Feb 18

As the days and weeks pass as we get closer to March Madness, the various bracketologists and analysts continue to update their projections and predictions.

How Wisconsin finishes will definitely go a long way towards an actual berth to the NCAA Tournament, and where and whom they will play. As of Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, KenPom ranks UW (15-10 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) at No. 28, while the Badgers sit at No. 31 in NCAA's NET rankings.

There are still six more regular season games to play in the regular season -- four of which are at home where Greg Gard's team thrives (11-1 record in 2019-20). The first of those four take place on Tuesday night when Wisconsin faces Purdue inside the Kohl Center (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

As noted by UW in its game notes, the team holds seven Quadrant 1* wins on the season, the most of all conference teams. Only four other teams in the nation (Kansas, Baylor, Seton Hall and Butler) can claim more. Five victories have also come against programs in the Top 25 of the NET rankings.

Now into mid-February, here is where some of the national websites have predicted Wisconsin to go:

