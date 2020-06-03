AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Seeded Highly in Latest ESPN Bracketology Release

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Yes, basketball season is still quite a ways off, but that does not mean Joe Lunardi cannot update his latest bracketology projections for ESPN.

He did so on Wednesday, and he currently sees the Badgers as a No. 2 seed in the West region -- playing in Detroit to start the tournament against the Eagles of Eastern Washington.

Lunardi projects nine of the 14 Big Ten programs to partake in March Madness next year. Wisconsin is tied for the highest-seeded conference school in this version of NCAA tournament bracketology:

  • Michigan (No. 6 seed, West region)
  • Illinois (No. 9 seed, West region)
  • Purdue (No. 8 seed, Midwest region)
  • Iowa (No. 3 seed, Midwest region)
  • Ohio State (No. 4 seed, East region)
  • Rutgers (No. 6 seed, East region)
  • Indiana (No. 6 seed, South region)
  • Michigan State (No. 2 seed, South region)

Of course, these are all just projections for what could be, but expectations are high for Wisconsin for the 2019-20 season. Head coach Greg Gard and his Badgers' men basketball program will return major contributors in guards D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison, along with forwards Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford and Micah Potter. However, the team will need to replace the contributions and experience of graduate guard Brevin Pritzl, who exhausted his eligibility. 

They will have to face another tough Big Ten season that could see the Spartans and Hawkeyes, among others, fight for top seeding and accolades within the conference.

More Recent Coverage from AllBadgers.com In the Past Week

AllBadgers.com is on social media! Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Football Players 'Allowed to Return' to Campus Next Week

AllBadgers.com has asked UW for confirmation, but reports tell a welcomed return.

Jake Kocorowski

by

CTBadger

2021 DL Mike Jarvis Commits to Wisconsin

Make that a baker's dozen for the Badgers for their 2021 class with the New Jersey lineman.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin OLB Christian Bell to Not Play for Illinois Next Season

Quick news on the former Badger, who was slated to play for the Fighting Illini before an announcement on Monday.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Coaches Paul Chryst, Greg Gard Release Statements After Death of George Floyd

UW announced both on social media accounts on late Monday afternoon

Jake Kocorowski

2021 OLB Darryl Peterson Commits to Wisconsin

A big-time commit from a familiar high school in Ohio joins the Badgers' class.

Jake Kocorowski

Reactions to Darryl Peterson's Commitment to Wisconsin

Some current Wisconsin commits and undecided targets are excited for the three-star edge rusher.

Jake Kocorowski

An 'Unbelievable Experience': Alvis Whitted on 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials, European Competition

The Wisconsin wide receivers coach discusses a college track career that included competing against a world-record holder and famous international stars.

Jake Kocorowski

Walk-On Specialist Blake Wilcox No Longer with Wisconsin Football Program

The 2019 signee did not play last season as a first-year player.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Asks: What is Your Favorite Wisconsin Tailgate Recipe?

We need some tailgate tips! Let us know!

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: May 31th

Looking around the Big Ten to ACC, SEC and more!

Jake Kocorowski