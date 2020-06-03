Wisconsin Seeded Highly in Latest ESPN Bracketology Release

Yes, basketball season is still quite a ways off, but that does not mean Joe Lunardi cannot update his latest bracketology projections for ESPN.

He did so on Wednesday, and he currently sees the Badgers as a No. 2 seed in the West region -- playing in Detroit to start the tournament against the Eagles of Eastern Washington.

Lunardi projects nine of the 14 Big Ten programs to partake in March Madness next year. Wisconsin is tied for the highest-seeded conference school in this version of NCAA tournament bracketology:

Michigan (No. 6 seed, West region)

Illinois (No. 9 seed, West region)

Purdue (No. 8 seed, Midwest region)

Iowa (No. 3 seed, Midwest region)

Ohio State (No. 4 seed, East region)

Rutgers (No. 6 seed, East region)

Indiana (No. 6 seed, South region)

Michigan State (No. 2 seed, South region)

Of course, these are all just projections for what could be, but expectations are high for Wisconsin for the 2019-20 season. Head coach Greg Gard and his Badgers' men basketball program will return major contributors in guards D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison, along with forwards Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford and Micah Potter. However, the team will need to replace the contributions and experience of graduate guard Brevin Pritzl, who exhausted his eligibility.

They will have to face another tough Big Ten season that could see the Spartans and Hawkeyes, among others, fight for top seeding and accolades within the conference.

