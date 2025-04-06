NCAA Tournament recap: Houston-Florida to collide for national title
The finals are set in the NCAA Tournament, as Houston and Florida will square off Monday night for the crown. Both used incredible rallies Saturday evening to put together one of the more memorable Final Four doubleheaders we have seen in recent memory.
In the second-ever Final Four with all No. 1 seeds, the Cougars put on a brilliant second half to stun Duke, 70-67. L.J. Cryer scored 26, as Houston erased a 14-point deficit to advance to its third finals game all-time.
The Cougars held the Blue Devils to just one made field goal in the last 10-plus minutes of action. Cooper Flagg’s attempt to put them up in the final seconds came up short and Cryer clinched it at the free throw line.
Flagg scored a game-high 27 points with seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Kon Knueppel added 16, but they were the only players in double figures.
Florida, meanwhile, relied on star Walter Clayton Jr., as he scored 34 points in a 79-73 victory over Auburn. It marked the second straight game Clayton has gone over 30, the first time a player has done that in the Elite Eight and Final Four since Larry Bird in 1979.
Alijah Martin added 17 points and Thomas Haugh chipped in 12 for the Gators. Florida is back in the finals for the first time since completing its back-to-back championship run in 2006-07.
For Auburn, Chris Baker-Mazara scored 18, Johni Broome had 15 and Denver Jones scored 10.