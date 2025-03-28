NCAA Tournament recap: Maryland eliminated in Sweet 16 by Florida
Through the first 20 minutes, Maryland showed they can play with anybody in the country. Over the final 20, Florida displayed why they are legitimate contenders to win the NCAA Tournament.
The Gators outscored the Terps in the second half Thursday night, 47-33, breaking open a two-point game at the half to advance, 87-71.
Five different Florida players scored in double figures, led by 15 from Will Richard. The Gators shot 50 percent from the field and held a plus-22 advantage in total rebounds.
Maryland, who got a game-winning shot by Derik Queen to advance over Colorado State, were led once again by Queen, who scored 27. Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 17 in the loss.
Three more Big Ten programs will compete for a spot in the Elite Eight on Friday when Michigan State, Michigan and Purdue hit the court.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Sweet 16 Round
Thursday’s results
- Alabama 113, BYU 88
- Florida 87, Maryland 71
- Duke vs. Arizona
- Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
Friday’s Games
- Ole Miss vs. Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
- Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
- Michigan vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
- Purdue vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)