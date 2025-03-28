All Badgers

NCAA Tournament recap: Maryland eliminated in Sweet 16 by Florida

First Big Ten team falls in Sweet 16, as Maryland is eliminated by Florida

Dana Becker

Derik Queen and Maryland were eliminated by Florida in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.
Derik Queen and Maryland were eliminated by Florida in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Through the first 20 minutes, Maryland showed they can play with anybody in the country. Over the final 20, Florida displayed why they are legitimate contenders to win the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators outscored the Terps in the second half Thursday night, 47-33, breaking open a two-point game at the half to advance, 87-71. 

Five different Florida players scored in double figures, led by 15 from Will Richard. The Gators shot 50 percent from the field and held a plus-22 advantage in total rebounds.

Maryland, who got a game-winning shot by Derik Queen to advance over Colorado State, were led once again by Queen, who scored 27. Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 17 in the loss.

Three more Big Ten programs will compete for a spot in the Elite Eight on Friday when Michigan State, Michigan and Purdue hit the court.

NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Sweet 16 Round

Thursday’s results

  • Alabama 113, BYU 88
  • Florida 87, Maryland 71
  • Duke vs. Arizona
  • Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Friday’s Games

  • Ole Miss vs. Michigan State, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)
  • Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 6:39 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
  • Michigan vs. Auburn, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)
  • Purdue vs. Houston, 9:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)
Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball