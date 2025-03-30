NCAA Tournament results: Final Big Ten team eliminated from March Madness
The final Big Ten team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, as Michigan State fell to Auburn, 70-64. The Spartans put together a spirited rally in the second half after falling behind early to the Tigers.
Joining Auburn will be Houston, forming just the second all Final Four with No. 1 seeds. On Saturday, Florida and Duke advanced to Saturday in San Antonio.
Johnu Broome had 25 points with 14 rebounds to lead the Tigers, who overcame a rough 11-for-20 performance at the free throw line. Tahaad Pettiford added 10 points off the bench.
For the Spartans, Jaxon Kohler had 17 points with 11 rebounds, Jaden Akins added 15 and Jase Richardson 11. Michigan State shot just 34 percent from the field and 30 percent from the 3-point line.
Houston received a 17-point performance from L.J. Cryer, as the Cougars held Tennessee to just 15 points in the first half. Emanuel Sharp added 16 for Houston.
Florida will play Auburn in a meeting of SEC teams in the first game of the Final Four while Houston and Duke square off in the nightcap.