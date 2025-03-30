NCAA Tournament results: Top seeds Duke, Florida advance to Final Four
Half of the NCAA Tournament Final Four is now set, as top seeds Duke and Florida punched tickets Saturday. The remaining two spots will be resolved on Sunday.
Duke finished off the night with a commanding 85-65 victory over Alabama, silencing Mark Sears and a red-hot Tide attack.
The Blue Devils are headed to the 18th Final Four in program history as Kon Knueppel scored 21. Cooper Flagg, the likely No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, added 16.
Alabama came in as the No. 1 scoring team in the nation, as they hit a record 25 three-pointers in the Sweet 16. The man behind that attack, Sears, was held to just six points.
In the other regional final, Florida rallied past Texas Tech, 84-79. The Red Raiders appeared to be in control throughout the second half before Walter Clayton Jr. and Thomas Haugh took over.
Clayton and Haugh scored 12 points on four made 3-pointers in the final minutes. Clayton finished with 30 points and Haugh 20 with 11 rebounds.
The lone remaining Big Ten Conference team hits the court on Sunday, as Michigan State takes on Auburn.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Elite Eight
Saturday’s results
- Florida 84, Texas Tech 79
- Duke 85, Alabama 65
Sunday’s Games
- Houston (-2.5) vs. Tennessee, 1:20 p.m. (CBS)
- Auburn (-4.5) vs. Michigan State, 4:05 p.m (CBS)
(All start times are CST/Odds provided by ESPNBET)