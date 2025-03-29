NCAA Women’s Tournament: One Big Ten school punches Elite Eight ticket
The Big Ten Conference went 1-1 in Sweet 16 action of the NCAA Women’s Tournament on Friday. While UCLA advanced with a decisive victory, Maryland came up short in a battle with defending champion South Carolina.
Locked in a fight with Ole Miss, the Bruins used a 25-15 run in the third quarter to put the Rebels away, advancing to their third Elite Eight, 76-62. Lauren Betts finished 15 of 16 from the field, scoring 31 points with 10 rebounds.
Maryland, meanwhile, nearly derailed the repeat hopes of South Carolina, dropping a 71-67 decision. The Terps led by two at the half and were in it until the very end.
Four players reached double figures for Maryland, led by 17 from Kaylene Smikle. For South Carolina, MiLaysia Fulwiley had 23 and Chloe Kitts a double-double.
In the other games of the day, Duke topped ACC rival North Carolina, 47-38, and LSU knocked off NC State, 80-73.
Saturday will see one more Big Ten team look to move on, as USC takes on Kansas State. The Trojans, of course, will be without the services of star JuJu Watkins after she suffered a torn ACL earlier in the tournament.
Notre Dame plays TCU, Tennessee meets Texas and Oklahoma faces Connecticut in the other games.
The Elite Eight takes place Sunday and Monday.
NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Sweet 16
Friday’s results
- South Carolina 71, Maryland 67
- Duke 47, North Carolina 38
- LSU 80, NC State 73
- UCLA 76, Ole Miss 62
Saturday’s Games
- Notre Dame (-7.5) vs. TCU, noon (ABC)
- Texas (-7.5) vs. Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Connecticut (-15.5) vs. Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- USC (-1.5) vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)