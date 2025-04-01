NCAA Women’s Tournament: Texas, Connecticut complete Final Four field
The NCAA Women’s Tournament will not follow the men’s with all four No. 1 seeds advancing, as Connecticut knocked off a JuJu Watkins-less USC squad Monday night.
Joining the Huskies will be Texas, as the Longhorns topped former Big 12 rival TCU. Defending national champion South Carolina and UCLA both advanced on Sunday.
Connecticut held off a spirited rally by the Trojans, 78-64, as they could not overcome the loss of Watkins, who suffered a knee injury earlier in the tournament. Paige Bueckers scored 31 points with Sarah Strong adding 22 and 17 rebounds.
Rayah Marshall led USC with 23 and 15 rebounds, as both Kiki Iriafen and Talia von Oelhoffen each scored 10. The Trojans cut a 19-point lead down thanks to a 21-12 run in the third quarter, but were outscored in the fourth, 27-18.
Texas got 18 points from Madison Booker and 13 from Rori Harmon to get by the Horned Frogs, 58-47. Hailey Van Lith had 17 points and eight assists, but TCU shot just 27 percent from the field and 4 of 20 from the 3-point line.
The Final Four takes place Friday with South Carolina playing Texas and UCLA meeting Connecticut. Both games will air live on ESPN and stream on Fubo beginning at 6 p.m. CST.