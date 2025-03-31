NCAA Women’s Tournament: UCLA punches ticket to first-ever Final Four

All Badgers

Big Ten newcomer UCLA earns spot in women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four

UCLA players celebrate after advancing to the first women's NCAA Tournament Final Four in program history. / James Snook-Imagn Images
While the UCLA men’s basketball program is one of the more storied ones in sport, the women are just trying to carve out a legacy of their own. They took that first step on Sunday, securing a spot in the NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four.

The Bruins, newcomers to the Big Ten Conference, knocked off LSU, 72-65. South Carolina, the defending national champions, also earned a spot with a 54-50 victory over Duke.

Gabriela Jaquez scored 18 and Lauren Betts added 17, as the two combined for 15 rebounds, six blocked shots and four steals. UCLA knocked down 10 three-pointers and went 20 of 28 from the free throw line.

LSU’s Flaujae Johnson scored a game-high 28.

South Carolina rallied with a 16-8 fourth quarter to secure a return to the Final Four, as Chloe Kitts scored 14 points.

Monday will see the final two Final Four spots earned, as Texas plays TCU and USC meets Connecticut.

