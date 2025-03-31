NCAA Women’s Tournament: UCLA punches ticket to first-ever Final Four
While the UCLA men’s basketball program is one of the more storied ones in sport, the women are just trying to carve out a legacy of their own. They took that first step on Sunday, securing a spot in the NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four.
The Bruins, newcomers to the Big Ten Conference, knocked off LSU, 72-65. South Carolina, the defending national champions, also earned a spot with a 54-50 victory over Duke.
Gabriela Jaquez scored 18 and Lauren Betts added 17, as the two combined for 15 rebounds, six blocked shots and four steals. UCLA knocked down 10 three-pointers and went 20 of 28 from the free throw line.
LSU’s Flaujae Johnson scored a game-high 28.
South Carolina rallied with a 16-8 fourth quarter to secure a return to the Final Four, as Chloe Kitts scored 14 points.
Monday will see the final two Final Four spots earned, as Texas plays TCU and USC meets Connecticut.