Reports: Former Wisconsin G Kobe King Commits to Nebraska

According to multiple reports on Wednesday afternoon, it appears a former Badger will continue his college career in the Big Ten.

247Sports' Evan Daniels, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Rivals.com's Robin Washut, ESPN's Jeff Borzello and the Omaha World-Herald's Christopher Heady all reported that former Wisconsin guard Kobe King has committed to Nebraska.

As of 1:10 p.m. CT, Nebraska's men's basketball Twitter account has not made an official announcement.

Both Daniels and Washut reported that King did not take an official visit to Nebraska.

On Jan. 29, King announced his departure from the Wisconsin men's basketball program via Instagram.

"After talking with family and friends I have decided that the best step for my future basketball aspirations, as well as my love for the game, is to immediately step away from the University of Wisconsin Men's basketball program," King said in his social media post.

"This has been a very tough decision for me, however after spending almost 3 years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit (for) me as a player and person. Being a Wisconsin kid my whole life, I always dreamed about being a Badger and representing this state every game. I am grateful that I was able to get the opportunity to play for such a great University."

"I want to thank Coach Tucker, Coach Moore, Coach Krab (assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft), Coach Oliver, and Coach Gard for giving an opportunity to fulfill my dream of representing the Wisconsin basketball program. I always want to thank our strength trainer Coach Helland and my academic advisors. I want to thank our team trainer Henry Perez-Guerra for always being there and going above and beyond to in our personal relationship. I want to thank Badgernation and the fanbase for always believing in me and supporting me. Lastly, I would like to give a special thanks to my current and former teammates and alumni for always being there for me. Life comes with much more adversity than missing shots or losing games. You guys have always supported me through frustrating times, and you guys will forever be apart of my family."

Minutes later, the program's Twitter account also released a statement confirming the La Crosse, Wis., native leaving the team.

In 19 games played for Wisconsin (all starts) during the 2019-20 season, King averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest. He shot 45.9% from the field.

During conference play, however, he still ranks second on the team in scoring (12.6 points per game) and connected on 52.2% of his field goal attempts overall.

Wisconsin has gone 5-2 since King has left the team and currently rides a four-game winning streak into Ann Arbor to face Michigan on Thursday night (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2).