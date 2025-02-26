No. 11 Wisconsin dominates, handles Washington, 88-62
Coming off a tough loss at home this past weekend, the 11th-ranked Wisconsin men took care of business Tuesday night back inside the Kohl Center.
John Blackwell had 24 points with 10 rebounds, John Tonje added 13 and the Badgers rolled over Washington, 88-62.
Wisconsin (22-6, 12-5) let one slip through its fingers last Saturday, losing to Oregon in overtime. There would be none of that this time, as they led 43-28 at the break and outscored the Huskies (13-15, 4-13) over the final 20 minutes, 45-34.
Steven Crowl and Xavier Amos each added 12, as the Badgers hit 10 three-pointers and shot 52 percent from the field.
For Washington, Great Osobor was the only player in double figures, scoring 11.
Wisconsin hits the road for its next start starting Sunday with a trip to eighth-ranked Michigan State.