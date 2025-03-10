All Badgers

Predicting the men’s Big Ten Tournament champion

Wisconsin among those set to contend for league crown

Dana Becker

John Blackwell and Wisconsin will look to add another Big Ten Tournament title to the resume.
John Blackwell and Wisconsin will look to add another Big Ten Tournament title to the resume. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin men were knocked out of the double-bye spot with a loss this past weekend to Penn State.

Still, the Badgers enter the Big Ten Tournament with as strong a chance as anybody to cut down the nets this weekend.

Wisconsin, the No. 5 seed, will begin play on Thursday vs. either Northwestern or Minnesota. Michigan State, the regular season champion, Maryland, Michigan and UCLA all received byes to the quarterfinals. 

Illinois knocked off the Badgers in the finals last year, 93-87, winning for the fourth time. The Spartans have the most championships at six, last claiming gold in 2019. 

Ohio State has also won four while Wisconsin owns three in 2004, ‘08 and ‘15. They have also been the runners-up five times, which is tied for most with the Buckeyes.

Here are game-by-game predictions for the Big Ten Tournament: 

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS

First Round

Minnesota over Northwestern

Iowa over Ohio State

Rutgers over USC

Second Round

Indiana over Oregon

Wisconsin over Minnesota

Illinois over Iowa

Purdue over Rutgers

Quarterfinals

Indiana over Michigan State

Wisconsin over UCLA

Illinois over Maryland

Purdue over Michigan

Semifinals

Wisconsin over Indiana

Illinois over Purdue

Championship

Wisconsin over Illinois

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball