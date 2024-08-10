Report: Badgers to host Appalachian State as part of nonconference schedule
The Badgers men's basketball team will host Appalachian State on Nov. 10 as part of its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
Appalachian State is coming off a season in which it went 27-7 and made an appearance in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), where it fell in the first round to top-seeded Wake Forest.
The Badgers currently have just five nonconference games confirmed on their schedule. They're set to host Arizona on Nov. 15 and will compete in the Greenbier Tip-Off in West Virginia from Nov. 22-24, where it will face UCF on Nov. 22 and either LSU or Pittsburgh on Nov. 24. The Badgers will also visit Marquette on Dec. 7 and face Butler in the Indy Classic on Dec. 14.
The Badgers went 22-14 last season and made an NCAA Tournament appearance, falling in the first round to 12th-seeded James Madison.