Report: Badgers to host Montana State in key non-conference game
According to a report, Wisconsin is expected to host Montana State in a non-conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 7 in Madison.
Former head coach Danny Sprinkle turned Montana State into one of the best mid-major programs in the country, making the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons. After one year at Utah State, Sprinkle is now at Washington and Matt Loggie is entering his second season as head coach of the Bobcats.
The Badgers continue to craft their 2024 non-conference schedule and Montana State is currently one of four reported games that will be played at the Kohl Center before Big Ten play.
Reported non-conference schedule
- Nov. 4 vs. Holy Cross
- Nov. 7 vs. Montana State
- Nov. 15 vs. Arizona
- Nov. TBA vs. UTRGV
- Nov. 22 vs. UCF (Greenbrier Tip-Off)
- Nov. 24 vs. Pitt or LSU (Greenbrier Tip-Off)
- Dec. 7 @ Marquette
- Dec. 14 vs. Butler (Indy Classic)
Most teams typically play 11 non-conference games. The Badgers currently have eight games that are reportedly on the schedule, so they will likely add at least three more non-conference foes.