Report: Badgers' Tyler Wahl works out with Utah Jazz
Former Badgers men’s basketball standout Tyler Wahl worked out with the Utah Jazz on Monday, according to a report from KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson.
Wahl, a Lakeville, Minn., native, played 161 games — and started 120 — for the Badgers, averaging 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game across his five collegiate seasons.
Wahl helped lead Wisconsin to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024 as well as Big Ten regular-season titles in 2020 and 2022.
Wahl scored 1,346 total points, had 793 rebounds and 270 assists in his career.
This past season, Wahl averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for a Badgers team that reached the NCAA Tournament but bowed out with a first-round loss to James Madison.
Wahl is not expected to be selected in the upcoming NBA draft, but he previously had a workout with the Milwaukee Bucks, indicating at least some NBA interest.