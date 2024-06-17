All Badgers

Report: Badgers' Tyler Wahl works out with Utah Jazz

Wahl averaged 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for Wisconsin last season.

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) attempts to shoot the ball against James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in New York on March 22, 2024.
/ Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Former Badgers men’s basketball standout Tyler Wahl worked out with the Utah Jazz on Monday, according to a report from KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson. 

Wahl, a Lakeville, Minn., native, played 161 games — and started 120 — for the Badgers, averaging 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game across his five collegiate seasons.

Wahl helped lead Wisconsin to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024 as well as Big Ten regular-season titles in 2020 and 2022.

Wahl scored 1,346 total points, had 793 rebounds and 270 assists in his career. 

This past season, Wahl averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for a Badgers team that reached the NCAA Tournament but bowed out with a first-round loss to James Madison. 

Wahl is not expected to be selected in the upcoming NBA draft, but he previously had a workout with the Milwaukee Bucks, indicating at least some NBA interest. 

