Report: Former Badgers standout Micah Potter agrees to two-way deal with Jazz
The Utah Jazz and former Badgers standout Micah Potter have agreed to a two-way contract, according to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.
Potter has played 23 games with the Jazz over the past two seasons after playing three games with the Detroit Pistons in the 2021-22 campaign. Potter played a career-high 16 games last season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the field and 42% from 3.
Potter was recently a member of the USA Basketball Select Team that trained with and helped prepare the USA Basketball National Team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Potter spent two seasons with the Badgers from 2019-21, playing in 52 total games, including 23 starts. Potter averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists during his senior season in 2020-21. The year prior, he averaged 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game for a Badgers team that won the Big Ten Conference's regular-season title.