Report: Sam Dekker worked out for Bucks
Mike Lucas of The Cap Times reported earlier this week that Wisconsin legend Sam Dekker had a private workout for the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this offseason.
Now 30 years old, Dekker had a breakout season for the London Lions in 2022-23, competing in the British Basketball League (BBL). He averaged a professional career-high 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He was named league MVP for the 2022-23 season.
Last month it was reported by NBC Philadelphia's John Clark that the Sheboygan, Wisconsin native worked out for the 76ers. Lucas reports that Dekker also worked out for the Warriors this offseason.
After being selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets, he struggled to find a role in the league and averaged only 5.5 points in 15.4 minutes per game in a six-year career. Now with the overseas experience, a return could make a lot of sense for any team that is looking for a veteran wing off the bench.