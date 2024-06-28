All Badgers

Report: Tyler Wahl to join Timberwolves' Summer League roster

Wahl is heading home to Minnesota.

Mar 22, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) reacts to the referee against the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Former Wisconsin star forward Tyler Wahl is going to be on the Minnesota Timberwolves' Summer League roster, according to Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson.

Wahl had a storied five-year career at Wisconsin, appearing in 162 games and starting 120 of them. He averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The Lakeville, Minn. native is 24 years old and he will now join his hometown Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League with a chance to compete for a spot on a professional roster. Some other players expected to play for Minnesota include first-round picks Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., along with 2023 top draft pick Leonard Miller.

Even if Wahl's future is not in the NBA, this will be a great opportunity for him to develop if he intends to continue playing professional basketball.

