Report: Wisconsin hoops to play in loaded Rady Children's Invitational in 2025
Wisconsin will play in the 2025 Rady Children's Invitational next season alongside Kansas, Providence and Florida according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
The 2024-25 regular season hasn't even tipped off yet, so it seems a bit premature to start talking about 2025-26 schedules, but this should be a great field for the Badgers in San Deigo.
Wisconsin recently had a home-and-home non-conference series with Providence in 2022 and 2023, but that was when Ed Cooley was still head coach of the Friars. Badgers fans will also remember the 2017 OT loss in the Sweet 16 against Florida. Wisconsin has faced Kansas only one time, which was a one-point loss in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
Official matchups and official dates for the event will be announced at a later date.