Report: Wisconsin to face Butler in non-conference game next season
It will be a neutral site game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
A non-conference game between Wisconsin and Butler will happen next season, according to College Hoops Today insider Jon Rothstein.
The game between the Badgers and Bulldogs is expected to happen at a neutral site, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers. The official date for the game is unknown.
The 2024-25 season will be Thad Matta's third as head coach of Butler. Last year, they went 18-15 and lost in the first round of the NIT to Minnesota. It will be a formidable early season test for head coach Greg Gard and the Badgers after a tumultuous offseason.
With Wisconsin's annual non-conference game vs. Marquette, Butler will be its second game vs. a Big East team next season.
