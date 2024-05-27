All Badgers

Report: Wisconsin to face Butler in non-conference game next season

It will be a neutral site game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tony Liebert

Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta reacts to play on the court during the first half of an NCAA/NIT game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis.
Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta reacts to play on the court during the first half of an NCAA/NIT game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis. / Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY
A non-conference game between Wisconsin and Butler will happen next season, according to College Hoops Today insider Jon Rothstein.

The game between the Badgers and Bulldogs is expected to happen at a neutral site, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers. The official date for the game is unknown.

The 2024-25 season will be Thad Matta's third as head coach of Butler. Last year, they went 18-15 and lost in the first round of the NIT to Minnesota. It will be a formidable early season test for head coach Greg Gard and the Badgers after a tumultuous offseason.

With Wisconsin's annual non-conference game vs. Marquette, Butler will be its second game vs. a Big East team next season.

