A B1G title, a new job, and a baby

Hello, and welcome back to All Badgers!

My name is Matt Belz, and I am the new site publisher. After spending the past few years as an editor and podcaster at Bucky's 5th Quarter, I have taken on a new role with Sports Illustrated, and I am excited to cover Wisconsin football, basketball, and recruiting here at All Badgers.

While the new opportunity with SI has me excited beyond belief, the new role is just part of what has been a wild week in the Belz household.

Tuesday night, at the same time the Wisconsin Badger's men's basketball program secured a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship, their second in the past three years, my wife and I were in the hospital for the birth of our first child.

The game was absolute madness, and so was the labor! Luckily, everyone is happy and healthy.

With the basketball team off to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament, former Badgers set to showcase their skills at Pro Day and spring football just around the corner, follow along on the site for all of your Wisconsin football and basketball news as well as analysis.

