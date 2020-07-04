AllBadgers
TBT: Three Former Badgers Contribute to Big X Defeating D2 79-74

Jake Kocorowski

It was a good kickoff to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for a trio of former Badgers.

Big X trailed early on but eventually came back to defeat D2 79-74 in the opening game of 2020's TBT. Forwards Vitto Brown and Khalil Iverson, along with guard Trevon Hughes, all found significant time on the floor and helped deliver a victory in the first-round matchup.

According to TBT's official box score of the game, Iverson finished with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting with a team-high 11 rebounds. He also recorded three steals in 19:03 of play.

Though Hughes only connected on three of his 10 field goal opportunities, he shot 50% from three-point range (two of four from beyond the arc) on way to nine points. In just over 18 minutes of game time action, he also contributed three steals and three assists each.

Brown started the game for Big X and played 15:30 in the win. Though he did not score a point, he brought down three boards in the victory.

Former Michigan State big man Nick Ward contributed a team-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting. He also tallied five rebounds for Big X, which currently features seven players who used to compete in the Big Ten Conference. 

Others who used to play in the league include Michigan/Ohio State product Andrew Dakich, Ohio State's C.J. Jackson and Michigan State's Javon Bess.

Big X now moves on to the next round to take on Red Scare, a team that is compromised mostly of Dayton alumni, on Wednesday (1 p.m. CT).

