AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

TBT: Three former Badgers, Big X take on Red Scare

Jake Kocorowski

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) continues on Wednesday, and Wisconsin fans will once again have the opportunity to see three former Badgers continue their team's quest for glory and a sizable financial prize.

After a first-round victory over D2, Big X will now face Red Scare, a group of players that is comprised mostly of Dayton alumni, on Wednesday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN). 

The winner moves on in this "winner-take-all" atmosphere, as this year's victors in the 24-team extravaganza have an opportunity to take home $1 million.

On Saturday, three former Badgers -- Vitto Brown, Khalil Iverson and Trevon Hughes -- helped Big X advance to the next round in a 79-74 win over the aforementioned D2.

According to TBT's official box score of the game, Iverson finished with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting with a game-high 11 rebounds. He also recorded three steals in 19:03 of play.

Though Hughes only connected on three of his 10 attempts from the field, he shot 50% from three-point range (2-of-4) on way to nine points. In just over 18 minutes of game-time action, the former Badger also contributed three steals and three assists each.

Brown started the game for Big X and played 15:30 in the win. Though he did not score a point, he came down with three boards.

AllBadgers.com will set up a live thread for Wednesday afternoon's action with stats and commentary as well. Check back in around 12:30 p.m. CT when that will be thrown up on the site for Wisconsin basketball fans.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin 2021 Football Recruiting Rankings as of July 7

Let's take a quick look at where the Badgers sit heading into early July.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Kiev

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Eric Burrell in 2020

Let's look at a player who will likely be a critical part of the Wisconsin secondary next season.

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: Wisconsin Boasts O-Line Tradition; Fundraiser Updates

Plus, AllBadgers.com will be on the radio later on Tuesday morning! Find out when!

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Cole Van Lanen in 2020

Let's go to the offensive line and a veteran who is primed for a standout year.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Badgers in TBT: First Round Recap

Three former Wisconsin standouts move on, but one legend falls

Jake Kocorowski

TBT Live Thread: Ethan Happ, Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer

Follow along as other former Badger competes in LIVE BASKETBALL!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Kind of a slow week, but let's take a quick look back at some recruiting news for the Badgers

Jake Kocorowski

TBT: Ethan Happ, Team Hines Fall to Sideline Cancer

One and done for Team Hines, but fans got to see Ethan Happ back on the floor once again.

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Keeanu Benton in 2020

The sophomore nose tackle could be primed for a huge breakout season.

Jake Kocorowski

TBT: Three Former Badgers Contribute to Big X Win Over D2

Live basketball is back, and a trio of former Wisconsin standouts move on to the next round.

Jake Kocorowski