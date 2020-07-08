TBT: Three former Badgers, Big X take on Red Scare
Jake Kocorowski
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) continues on Wednesday, and Wisconsin fans will once again have the opportunity to see three former Badgers continue their team's quest for glory and a sizable financial prize.
After a first-round victory over D2, Big X will now face Red Scare, a group of players that is comprised mostly of Dayton alumni, on Wednesday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN).
The winner moves on in this "winner-take-all" atmosphere, as this year's victors in the 24-team extravaganza have an opportunity to take home $1 million.
On Saturday, three former Badgers -- Vitto Brown, Khalil Iverson and Trevon Hughes -- helped Big X advance to the next round in a 79-74 win over the aforementioned D2.
According to TBT's official box score of the game, Iverson finished with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting with a game-high 11 rebounds. He also recorded three steals in 19:03 of play.
Though Hughes only connected on three of his 10 attempts from the field, he shot 50% from three-point range (2-of-4) on way to nine points. In just over 18 minutes of game-time action, the former Badger also contributed three steals and three assists each.
Brown started the game for Big X and played 15:30 in the win. Though he did not score a point, he came down with three boards.
AllBadgers.com will set up a live thread for Wednesday afternoon's action with stats and commentary as well. Check back in around 12:30 p.m. CT when that will be thrown up on the site for Wisconsin basketball fans.