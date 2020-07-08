The Basketball Tournament (TBT) continues on Wednesday, and Wisconsin fans will once again have the opportunity to see three former Badgers continue their team's quest for glory and a sizable financial prize.

After a first-round victory over D2, Big X will now face Red Scare, a group of players that is comprised mostly of Dayton alumni, on Wednesday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN).

The winner moves on in this "winner-take-all" atmosphere, as this year's victors in the 24-team extravaganza have an opportunity to take home $1 million.

On Saturday, three former Badgers -- Vitto Brown, Khalil Iverson and Trevon Hughes -- helped Big X advance to the next round in a 79-74 win over the aforementioned D2.

According to TBT's official box score of the game, Iverson finished with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting with a game-high 11 rebounds. He also recorded three steals in 19:03 of play.

Though Hughes only connected on three of his 10 attempts from the field, he shot 50% from three-point range (2-of-4) on way to nine points. In just over 18 minutes of game-time action, the former Badger also contributed three steals and three assists each.

Brown started the game for Big X and played 15:30 in the win. Though he did not score a point, he came down with three boards.

AllBadgers.com will set up a live thread for Wednesday afternoon's action with stats and commentary as well. Check back in around 12:30 p.m. CT when that will be thrown up on the site for Wisconsin basketball fans.