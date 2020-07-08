TBT Game Thread: Big X vs. Red Scare

Can Big X and three former Wisconsin Badgers move on in The Basketball Tournament (TBT)?

The 24-team tournament continues on Wednesday afternoon, and Vitto Brown, Trevon Hughes and Khalil Iverson hope to lead Big X to a win over Red Scare.

Follow along with AllBadgers.com to see how the former Big Ten players fare in their second game of TBT.

Halftime

Sorry for the delay on this folks with the breaking Northwestern-Wisconsin news about Wrigley Field no longer hosting that Nov. 7 game. Big X leading Red Scare 38-33 at halftime.

Hughes with a game-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 3-of-6 from three-point range. Brown contributed two points and six rebounds, while Iverson tallied three points and one rebound.

End of Third Quarter

Coming up...