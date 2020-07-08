AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

TBT Game Thread: Big X vs. Red Scare

Jake Kocorowski

Can Big X and three former Wisconsin Badgers move on in The Basketball Tournament (TBT)? 

The 24-team tournament continues on Wednesday afternoon, and Vitto Brown, Trevon Hughes and Khalil Iverson hope to lead Big X to a win over Red Scare.

Follow along with AllBadgers.com to see how the former Big Ten players fare in their second game of TBT.

Halftime

Sorry for the delay on this folks with the breaking Northwestern-Wisconsin news about Wrigley Field no longer hosting that Nov. 7 game. Big X leading Red Scare 38-33 at halftime.

Hughes with a game-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 3-of-6 from three-point range. Brown contributed two points and six rebounds, while Iverson tallied three points and one rebound.

End of Third Quarter

Coming up...

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wrigley Field Won't Host Northwestern-Wisconsin Game on Nov. 7

The Big Ten school and the Chicago Cubs released a statement on Wednesday.

Jake Kocorowski

by

thomasbrew

TBT: Big X vs. Red Scare Preview

Three Badgers hope to keep advancing in The Basketball Tournament later on Wednesday!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2021 Football Recruiting Rankings as of July 7

Let's take a quick look at where the Badgers sit heading into early July.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Kiev

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Eric Burrell in 2020

Let's look at a player who will likely be a critical part of the Wisconsin secondary next season.

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: Wisconsin Boasts O-Line Tradition; Fundraiser Updates

Plus, AllBadgers.com will be on the radio later on Tuesday morning! Find out when!

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Cole Van Lanen in 2020

Let's go to the offensive line and a veteran who is primed for a standout year.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Badgers in TBT: First Round Recap

Three former Wisconsin standouts move on, but one legend falls

Jake Kocorowski

TBT Live Thread: Ethan Happ, Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer

Follow along as other former Badger competes in LIVE BASKETBALL!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Kind of a slow week, but let's take a quick look back at some recruiting news for the Badgers

Jake Kocorowski

TBT: Ethan Happ, Team Hines Fall to Sideline Cancer

One and done for Team Hines, but fans got to see Ethan Happ back on the floor once again.

Jake Kocorowski