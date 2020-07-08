TBT: Three Former Badgers, Big X Fall to Red Scare

No. 9-seed Big X could not hold on to a five-point halftime lead as it eventually fell 77-68 to No. 8 Red Scare in the second round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

However, three Badgers contributed in the loss. Guard Trevon Hughes scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Fifteen of those came during the second quarter where he made six of seven field goal opportunities, including three from beyond the arc.

Though Hughes committed four turnovers, he grabbed three rebounds and also recorded two steals in the defeat.

Towards the end of the game, forward Vitto Brown nearly entered double-double territory. The former Wisconsin big man finished with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go with nine rebounds. He made two late threes during the "Elam Ending" section of the game in trying to pull Big X back into contention.

Fellow forward Khalil Iverson played about seven minutes in the loss. He scored three points, making his only field goal attempt, while also pulling down one rebound.

Overall, Big X shot 43.1% from the field, including 57.1% in the second quarter with Hughes's big performance. However, the team made just four of 12 (33.3%) field goal attempts in the fourth.

Along with four players in double figures, Red Scare eventually made 14 three-pointers during the contest, along with hitting 41.4% of its attempts from deep, to help propel them to the next round.

The team that is comprised mostly of Dayton alumni will take on the winner of the Wednesday contest between No. 1 Carmen's Crew and No. 16 House of 'Paign. That clash will take place on Friday.