AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Badgers in TBT: First Round Recap

Ben Solomon

Jake Kocorowski

Live basketball returned before the NBA season, as The Basketball Tournament (TBT) kicked off on the Fourth of July. Four former Badgers -- Vitto Brown, Trevon Hughes, Khalil Iverson and Ethan Happ -- started out the extravaganza with hopes of making it to the $1 million, "winner-take-all" final. AllBadgers.com has documented their respective teams' performances this weekend, but let's take a quick recap back on all the performances.

Ethan Happ, Team Hines upset by Sideline Cancer

The most exciting game of TBT to that point came on Sunday, but unfortunately for the Wisconsin great and three-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree, his journey in the tournament stopped there.

Happ finished with 20 points and six rebounds on the afternoon. Four of the boards came on the offensive end for the Milan, Ill., native. He made eight of 13 from the field and converted on four of five from the free throw line.

The former Badger also contributed two assists, two blocks and one steal in about 28 minutes of action on the court.

Trio of Badgers contribute to Big X's win 

On Saturday, Brown, Iverson and Hughes helped Big X advance to the next round in a 79-74 win over D2. 

According to TBT's official box score of the game, Iverson finished with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting with a team-high 11 rebounds. He also recorded three steals in 19:03 of play.

Though Hughes only connected on three of his 10 from the field, he shot 50% from three-point range (two of four shooting) on way to nine points. In just over 18 minutes of game-time action, the former Badger also contributed three steals and three assists each.

Brown started the game for Big X and played 15:30 in the win. Though he did not score a point, he came down with three boards.

Big X now moves on to the next round to take on Red Scare, a team that is comprised mostly of Dayton alumni, on Wednesday (1 p.m. CT).

*Team Hines-Sideline Cancer scores courtesy of TBT's StatBroadcast

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TBT Live Thread: Ethan Happ, Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer

Follow along as other former Badger competes in LIVE BASKETBALL!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Cole Van Lanen in 2020

Let's go to the offensive line and a veteran who is primed for a standout year.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Kind of a slow week, but let's take a quick look back at some recruiting news for the Badgers

Jake Kocorowski

TBT: Ethan Happ, Team Hines Fall to Sideline Cancer

One and done for Team Hines, but fans got to see Ethan Happ back on the floor once again.

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Keeanu Benton in 2020

The sophomore nose tackle could be primed for a huge breakout season.

Jake Kocorowski

TBT: Three Former Badgers Contribute to Big X Win Over D2

Live basketball is back, and a trio of former Wisconsin standouts move on to the next round.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin in Top 10 List of 2022 RB

A four-star back from Ohio places the Badgers among his top handful of programs.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin Badgers in The Basketball Tournament

Which Badgers are on which teams? We got ya covered.

Jake Kocorowski

'America, Realigned' Roundtable: Conference Powers, Underrated Programs

Part two of a Big Ten roundtable continues to dive into the recent SI project on the best new hypothetical leagues and under-the-radar teams in each.

Jake Kocorowski

Roundtable: Big Ten Publishers on 'America, Realigned'

Part one of a discussion between a few of the Big Ten publishers that came together to talk about this theoretical remodeling of collegiate conferences.

Jake Kocorowski