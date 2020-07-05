TBT Live Thread: Ethan Happ, Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer

Three Badgers advanced to the next round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) earlier this weekend. Will Ethan Happ do the same on Sunday?

TBT continues its 24-man extravaganza, and Happ plays on Team Hines. They will take on Sideline Cancer at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

According to Team Hines's profile on the TBT website:

After a run to the TBT Final Four in their first year, Team Hines is back in 2020 to try and finish the job. Leading the way once again will be the team's namesake and Euroleague legend Kyle Hines, who's recruited a roster of top notch Americans playing at the highest level overseas.

AllBadgers.com will live blog the game to see how the former Badger and BTN All-Decade second-team selection fares in live basketball action.

End of First Quarter

Coming up ...

Halftime

Coming up ...

End of Third Quarter

Coming up ...