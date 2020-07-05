AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

TBT Live Thread: Ethan Happ, Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer

Jake Kocorowski

Three Badgers advanced to the next round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) earlier this weekend. Will Ethan Happ do the same on Sunday?

TBT continues its 24-man extravaganza, and Happ plays on Team Hines. They will take on Sideline Cancer at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

According to Team Hines's profile on the TBT website:

After a run to the TBT Final Four in their first year, Team Hines is back in 2020 to try and finish the job. Leading the way once again will be the team's namesake and Euroleague legend Kyle Hines, who's recruited a roster of top notch Americans playing at the highest level overseas.

AllBadgers.com will live blog the game to see how the former Badger and BTN All-Decade second-team selection fares in live basketball action.

End of First Quarter

Coming up ...

Halftime 

Coming up ...

End of Third Quarter

Coming up ...

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Keeanu Benton in 2020

The sophomore nose tackle could be primed for a huge breakout season.

Jake Kocorowski

TBT: Three Former Badgers Contribute to Big X Win Over D2

Live basketball is back, and a trio of former Wisconsin standouts move on to the next round.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin in Top 10 List of 2022 RB

A four-star back from Ohio places the Badgers among his top handful of programs.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin Badgers in The Basketball Tournament

Which Badgers are on which teams? We got ya covered.

Jake Kocorowski

'America, Realigned' Roundtable: Conference Powers, Underrated Programs

Part two of a Big Ten roundtable continues to dive into the recent SI project on the best new hypothetical leagues and under-the-radar teams in each.

Jake Kocorowski

Roundtable: Big Ten Publishers on 'America, Realigned'

Part one of a discussion between a few of the Big Ten publishers that came together to talk about this theoretical remodeling of collegiate conferences.

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Danny Davis in 2020

A look at one wide out and potential scenarios heading into next season.

Jake Kocorowski

Jared Abbrederis Selected to BTN All-Decade Second Team

One of the program's most storied walk-ons claims another distinction.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin DL J.J. Watt Selected to BTN's All-Decade Team

The former walk-on turned NFL defensive player of the year receives an accolade from the network.

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Noah Burks in 2020

Let's look at another key position needing to replace production, and a redshirt senior could lead the way.

Jake Kocorowski