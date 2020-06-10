AllBadgers
Former Wisconsin Standout Ethan Happ to Play for Team Hines in TBT

Jake Kocorowski

Another former Wisconsin Badgers alum will potentially take to the court this year in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

On Tuesday, TBT announced via social media that forward Ethan Happ would suit up for Team Hines. 

Happ most recently played in Italy for Vanoli Cremona. Statistics from Basketball-Reference.com and ProBallers.com report he played in 12 games and recorded 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

According to Team Hines's profile on the tournament's official website:

"After a run to the TBT Final Four in their first year, Team Hines is back in 2020 to try and finish the job. Leading the way once again will be the team's namesake and Euroleague legend Kyle Hines, who's recruited a roster of top notch Americans playing at the highest level overseas."

Of course, Happ finished his career as a Badger as one of the greats to play for the program. According to UWBadgers.com's profile of the Illinois native, he started all 139 games he played in. The big man received first-team All-Big Ten honors three times from 2017-19 -- the first student-athlete to ever do so for the men's basketball program.

Happ ranks among the best in program history in the following categories: Rebounds (first, 1,217), blocks (first, 154), double-doubles (first, 52), offensive rebounds (first, 360), steals (second, 217), points (third, 2,130) and assists (third, 423).

Former Badgers Vitto Brown and Khalil Iverson are currently on the roster for Big X, another TBT team that consists of former Big Ten players like Michigan State's Nick Ward and Ohio State's Andrew Dakich, C.J. Jackson and Andre and Kaleb Wesson. 

TBT released a statement in late May saying that it would hold a 24-team, 10-day tournament in one location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those two-dozen teams that will play will be announced sometime in June.

